CHEERS & Kudos

Tootsie Roll drive a success

My name is Gene Ray and I am with St. Ann of the Comstock Knights of Columbus Council 13924. We had our annual "Tootsie Roll" drive Oct 13 and Oct. 14 this year and were passing out Tootsie Rolls at Smiths Supermarket in Dayton and Save Mart on College Pwky in Carson City.

Through the very generous contributions of the local folks we were able to raise more than $2,400 this year.

This enables us to continue to support the Eagle Valley Childrens Home and the Special Olympics of Nevada.

We just wanted to say thank you to all the people who contributed to these very worthy causes. May God Bless you for your generosity.

Thank you for your attention to this and your support of the local community.

Gene Ray

Comstock Knights of Columbus Council 13924