Cheers & Kudos: Cancer center provides valuable services

I would like to publicly thank the Carson Tahoe Cancer Resource Center for its help during this past year.

I was diagnosed with breast cancer and referred to the center. Terra and Sharon helped me with targeted information to make my best decision on the course of treatment.

Their free (for cancer patients or survivors) services have helped me all along the way, like the monthly breast cancer support group.

Now the tai chi exercises are helping me regain my strength. This is such an excellent service available in our community. I couldn't have done it without this.

Thank you.

Vikki Ford

