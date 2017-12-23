Cheers & Kudos: Civil Air Patrol deserves kudos for help with wreath-laying ceremony
Kudos to the Carson City Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol for carrying the torch for this year's Wreaths Across America honoring veteran's at the Lone Mountain Cemetery. This is a very special annual ceremony honoring veterans throughout the U.S. and overseas.
In 2015 I attended the laying of wreaths at the veteran's cemetery in Fernley. They appeared to have extra wreaths so I asked if I could carry one to Carson City to place on the grave of my father-in-law, Walter Johnson, Major Retired, U.S. Army. I was told no wreaths could leave the cemetery.
The following year my sister-in-law, Cathy Jackson, coordinated with the veteran's cemetery in Fernley to get extra wreaths for our veterans' graves at Lone Mountain Cemetery in Carson City.
As a result of her efforts, in 2016 we were able to place more than 300 wreaths on veterans' graves. It was our hope that a local organization would step forward to sponsor this event in the future and the Civil Air Patrol accepted the task.
They did not get enough sponsors this year to lay a wreath on each veteran grave site, but hopefully next year more Carson City residents will step up and sponsor a wreath so they will have enough to honor all our veterans interred at Lone Mountain Cemetery.
Carl Hopper
Colonel Retired, U.S. Army