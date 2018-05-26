Cheers & Kudos: Fire volunteers represent best of Carson City

Kudos to the members of the Carson City Fire Department and the Nevada Fire Safe Council for donating their own time to help local residents gather and transport brush and dead plant material May 19 on Wildfire Community Preparedness Day.

The locals and Fire Department volunteers worked hard to help keep our area safer from the ever-present wildfire danger.

Once again, an example of how great it is to live here in Carson City!

Fred Dugger

Carson City