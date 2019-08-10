Cheers & Kudos for Aug. 9, 2019

Thank you for Senior Follies

The Carson City Senior Center, a fundraiser for Meals on Wheels, offers our sincerest gratitude and thanks to the community for supporting the 22nd annual Senior Follies, Under the Big Top. Special thanks to our cast, crew and volunteers who put in many hours perfecting the show: Toni VanCleave, Carol Schirlls, Ray Finnegan, Jeff Basa, Laney Montgomery, Dana Lynn Blane, Carol Bruch, Carol Bauer, Judy Smith, Sue Genzler, Mark Meszaros, Craig Devecchi, Tom Tomashek, Luca Tomashek, Nadine Klestinski, Bob Lambert, Diane Maguire, Alyce Dickson, Angelina Eggers, Yolanda Garcia, Marco Gentile, Barb Halvorsen-Magee, David Hoblitt, Pat Johnson, Teri Karlsson, Don Klestinski, Nadine Klestinski, Vernon Moss, Gene Munnings, Delores Rathbun, Jaylynn Clyde, Henry Wagner, Claire Wagner, Lexi Martin, Christian Rucklos-Brennan, Chris Kay, Vera Logie, Dusty Glaser, Marva Hellstrom, Pam Ray, Raie Shurts, Marie Borgo, Cindy Somers, Kaleb Heflin, Amanda Toro, Bob Drews, Lisa Drews, Chuck Anthony, Corry Steiner, Jane Wong, Tom Maguire, Michael Salogga, Warren Bottino, Desiree Avila, Christiane Carpaiux, Chris Hutton and Pat Whitley.

The following businesses and individuals have our appreciation and thanks for their support of the Follies: America’s Automotive Center, Antiques Plus, Artisan Café, Bella Fiore, Benson’s Feed, Bill Sandell, Capitol City Auto Parts (NAPA Auto Parts), Carson City Toyota, Carson Jewelry & Loan, City of Carson City, Diane Maguire, Eternally Yours Salon, Evergreen Gene’s Inc., Fitness for Life Gym, Gold Dust West, Grandma’s Fabric & Crafts, Greenhouse Garden Center & Gift Shop, I.ntimate D.esigns, It’s a Girl Thang, Jane Wong, Jennell Peck at Finance of America Mortgage, Juan’s Mexican Grill, KLC Construction, Les Schwab Tire Center, Mary Geisler, Mom and Pop’s Diner, Nails by Iris, Nails Done My Way, NV Energy, Papa Murphy’s Pizza, Paradise Salon Spa Wellness, Pat Johnson, Prestige Car Wash & Detail Center, Red’s Old 395 Grill, San Marcos Grill, Sheri Cook at NV Mortgage Corner, Sign Pro, The Fox, The Lodge, The Purple Avocado, The Union, Theresa Preston at Coldwell Banker, Toni Van Cleave, Touched by Angels, Trader Joe’s, US Sub Base, Wyndham Garden Max Casino. Please support the businesses that support us!

Carson City Senior Center