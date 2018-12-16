Cheers & Kudos for Dec. 15, 2018

Senior Santa visits successful

Special thanks to the volunteers and donors who made our 2018 Friends to All Senior Santa Visits a success. Eleven teams visited more than 150 seniors this year delivering our message "Touching Hearts with a Visit." Friends to All was established in 1999 and is a Nevada 501(c)3 nonprofit. All donations are utilized to provide referred seniors living in the area a Santa visit and gifts to bring cheer and joy to many who are very alone during the holidays and to provide some with gift cards to make their holidays a bit merrier. Volunteers and donors to the program make it possible to continue this event annually.

Gwen Pradere

Carson City