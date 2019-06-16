Cheers & Kudos for June 15, 2019

Resident thanks veterinarian, staff for kindness

I would like to take this opportunity to send a big thank you to Dr. Gary Ailes and Alex from Sierra Veterinary Hospital for being so gentle in assisting my sweet boy, Ranger, across the Rainbow Bridge last Wednesday. It has to be one of the more difficult things they do during their workday, but I am grateful for their kind understanding while I wept over my big guy. I keep this brief story on my phone and in my purse at all times, “The Once Again Prince,” by Irving Townsend: “We who choose to surround ourselves with lives even more temporary than our own live within a fragile circle easily and often breached. Unable to accept its awful gaps, we still would live no other way. We cherish memory as the only certain immortality, never fully understanding the necessary plan.” Thank you, again, Dr. Ailes and Alex, and finally Rest in Peace, my beautiful Prince Ranger.

Hope Tingle

Carson City