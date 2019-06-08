Cheers & Kudos for June 8, 2019

Woofs, Wine and Whiskers, a purr-fect evening

Carson Animal Services Initiative would like to thank everyone who joined us on May 18 for our annual Woofs, Wine and Whiskers wine tasting event. Once again people came together to help animals in need, and we are grateful.

CASI continues to assist the community through our Critter Fixer low-cost spay/neuter voucher program for low-income applicants. To date we have helped over 200 people spay and neuter their pets, directly reducing the numbers of homeless animals. Additionally, CASI is providing support for emergency medical care through Shakespeare Fund and providing educational opportunities to students. Since our inception, CASI has helped to build the new animal shelter, installed a play area, and purchased a new Animal Control vehicle. Yes, we stay busy.

A huge thank you to our auctioneer, Sheriff Kenny Furlong, musicians Doug Lubushkin and Gene Barbera of The Lost Reverends, and the Casino Fandango staff for the wonderful hospitality. Thank you to our sponsors – Casino Fandango, Carson City Toyota, Breakthru Beverage, A Pawsitive Image Grooming Salon, Balletto Vineyards, and Pinnacle Executive Suites. Thank you to Kathleen Stemler for the incredible flier artwork, Ian Mindling for all your help with printing, Patti Stewart for chairing this event, and our amazing CASI volunteers.

Our silent and live auctions were incredible because of the following people and businesses: Alpine County Chamber of Commerce, Artsy Fartsy Art Gallery, Barracuda Championship, Benson’s Feed and Tack, Blossom Salon & Spa, Bluu Art Gallery, Café at Adele’s, Carson City Toyota, Carson Tahoe Jewelry, Casino Fandango, Cecile and David Critchfield, Claudia Jones, Clean Cut Barber Shop, Court Cardinal, Custom Truck Accessories, Dana Whaley, Eagle Valley Gold Course, Emily Headley, Genoa Lakes Golf Club, Get Nailed, Greenhouse Garden Center, Greg Petersen, Harvey’s Lake Tahoe, Kathleen Stemler, Kathleen’s Art Creations, Kelsey Lynch, Kevin Hill, Les Schwab, Maria’s K9 Spa, Mary’s About Face, Paradise Salon, Pat Dory, Pawsitive Image, Purple Avocado, Red Bear Mechanical, Red’s Old 395 Grill, Ron and Nancy Smith, San Jose Coin Shop, Sandi Conway, Seven Up Ranch, Shear Style, Sierra Le Bone, Tanja Musselman, Taqueria La Salsa, The Basil Restaurant, The Martin Hotel, The Timbers Bar, Total Wine & More, and Touched by an Angel.

Good works are truly a team effort. On behalf of the animals we serve, thank you.

Lisa Schuette

Carson Animal Services Initiative