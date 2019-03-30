Cheers & Kudos for March 30, 2019

Catmandu Cat Rescue thanks community

Catmandu Cat Rescue and Sanctuary would like to thank all of our supporters who helped make our first big fundraiser "Caturday Night Out" a huge success. We are so fortunate and blessed to be part of such a caring and compassionate community that cares about homeless cats. A very special thanks to Sharon Slater and the Carson Nugget Casino for all their help in making the event happen; our sponsors Pro Plumbing, Scotty and the Cool Cats, Christensen Automotive; as well as John Potter of KTVN; Monty Wolf and KOH radio; the rockin' band One Way Street for donating music; and Double D Photography. Huge thanks also to the many local businesses and individuals that donated the huge variety of wonderful raffle and silent auction prizes.

Finally, thanks to all our hardworking volunteers: Kathy Cole, Grace Barton, Kim Morton, Karen Joseph, Christine McCollum and our wonderful staff members. We appreciate your gift of time, energy and enthusiastic support! To everyone who made it happen — MEOW means thank you!

Linda Buchanan

Carson City

Kudos to Brewery Arts Center for Glenn Miller Orchestra concert

A great many kudos to the Brewery Arts Center for booking the Glenn Miller Orchestra, and to the Fandango Casino for hosting the event. It was a great night. It was so refreshing to see great entertainment again. The big band era lives on!!

Kelly and Vicki Madigan

Carson City

Special thank you to Carson City Symphony Association

I write with a thank you to the Carson City Symphony Association for helping to bring the Rimsky-Korsakov String Quartet from St. Petersburg, Russia to Carson City last week for five special musical events. When I approached David and Elinor Bugli, the guiding lights of our local symphony, about helping to sponsor this classical string quartet, they were 100 percent on board. While I remained uncertain as to how all of this could be accomplished, Elinor said, "This will happen."

And it did happen! First was a free Master Class for string students, coordinated by Dr. Brian Fox, orchestra director for Carson City schools. Four student ensembles participated at Carson High School along with 40-plus observers: a violin trio, violin duo, a quartet from the Reno Philharmonic Youth Orchestra and the Nightingale String Quartet from UNR. The Rimsky-Korsakov Quartet members were delighted with the seriousness and caliber of the students.

Next was a short recital at the Union brewery/restaurant to honor Nevada Arts Day at the Legislature. The acoustics against the brick wall in the back room were stunning. Friday evening's house recital, "Russian Musical and Cultural Tradition," at the home of Curtis and Sonja Radig, against a panoramic view of Carson City and the mountains, was sold out. Saturday evening's free "Concert in the Round" at the Nevada State Museum was another full house. The grand finale, "Russian Gems" concert, on Sunday afternoon at St. Peter's Episcopal Church brought more than 100 people. Thank you, Father Jeff!

These events were underwritten by numerous public and private entities and individuals, including the Hutter Family and Click Bond, the Nevada Humanities/National Endowment for the Humanities, the Carson City Cultural Commission (thank you, Mark Salinas!), the Nevada Arts Council/National Endowment for the Arts, Allison MacKenzie Law Firm, the Nevada State Museum, St. Peter's Episcopal Church, and many individuals who generously donated to make these events successful, and to support the Carson City Symphony Association.

My personal thank you goes to David and Elinor Bugli and the Carson City Symphony Association for believing in me, in the Rimsky-Korsakov String Quartet, and in Carson City to make these events successful. I'm proud of the people of Carson City for donating money, time, space and services and for attending these musical events.

Patricia "Patti" Cooper-Smith

Carson City