Cheers & Kudos for October 5, 2019

Kiwanis president gives thanks for past year

As our fiscal year ends, I would like to thank every member of the club for helping our community with the following monetary and “hands on” projects: Halloween candy for the Governor’s Mansion; Christmas Gifts for homebound seniors; Clothes for the CASA Program; Christmas Gifts for the Toys for Tots Program; Big Brothers and Big Sisters Outing; Empty Bowls;

Senior Center Christmas Decorating (and undecorating); Cleaning, painting and repairs at the Senior Center; Graceworks Breakfast; Kiwanis One Day at Mormon Station; Mexican Ditch Trail Cleanups; Genoa Lane Cleanups; and money given to Pediatric Trauma Unit, Kiwanis Family House, Pets of the Homeless, Special Olympics, Ron Wood Resource Center, Meals on Wheels, Carson High Culinary Program, Carson High Agriculture Program, and Students in Transition – Carson City School District.

Every club member contributed during the year toward these achievements. Thanks for being so supportive and giving with your time and money. It was an honor to be your president this past year.

Susan Holsclaw

Past President

Farmers Market ends successful year

Fall is in the air and that signifies the end of the Carson Farmers Market. It has been a busy year for us with new vendors and more customers. Although we are all sad to see another season come to an end, we are relieved to have another successful year behind us and a few months of rest.

I know I speak for all of us when I say thank you for being committed and wonderful customers.

The market would not be possible without the support from the city: Office of Business Development, Parks and Recreation, Streets and the Volunteers from the Sheriff’s office who help with parking enforcement every week. Thanks to our neighboring businesses who lend a helping hand when we need it.

Although our season has come to an end, some of our vendors continue their hard work year-round. If you would like to know where you can still buy from our vendors, head over to our website at CarsonFarmersMarket.com and visit the Vendors page for a list of all of our vendors with links to their Facebook, Instagram or website.

Be sure to sign up for our email list to keep up to date with off-season news and events as well as information on the next season’s information. See you all next year!

Amanda Long

Carson Farmers Market