Cheers & Kudos for Saturday, July 21, 2018

Girls State Tea supporters thanked

Recently the American Legion Auxiliary Capitol Unit 4 held its annual Girls State Tea at the Governor's Mansion.

Proceeds from the tea benefit Girls State delegates from Carson, Douglas and Sierra Lutheran high schools.

Delegates were interviewed and selected based on academics and leadership qualities both in school and in our communities.

Girls State is an Americanism study program, and delegates are given information and gain exposure in the affairs of government that will increase their interest and usefulness as citizens. We would like to thank our generous donors and supporters who helped make this event successful:

ALSCO, Bed Bath and Beyond, Blind Dog Coffee, Brewery Arts Center, Carson Valley Community Theatre, Carson Valley Inn, Comstock Seed, El Charro Avitia, Governor's Mansion and staff, Greenhouse Garden Center, Ironwood Cinemas, Killer Salsa, Max Casino, Michele Roach/Michael Hohl, Minden Fortnightly, Pamela Mann/H20 at Home, Red's Old 395 Grill, Reno Aces, the J.T. Basque Bar, the Orchard House, the Pink House, The Purple Avocado, Trader Joe's, Walley's Hot Springs/Trading Places and Walmart No. 1648.

Chris Ritger

VP, American Legion Auxiliary Capitol Unit 4