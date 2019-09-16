Cheers & Kudos for September 14, 2019

Thank you for support of Boys & Girls Club Luau & Auction

On Sept. 7, the 26th Annual Boys & Girls Club Luau & Auction was held at the MAC. As co-chair of this event, I just want to say thank you to this community, which steps up every year for the 2,000-plus kids who walk through the club doors every year. The luau is important to the club because it helps us raise about 25% of our annual budget. We typically have about 800 attendees, and without amazing community and staff support, we couldn’t make this happen.

The citizens of Carson City and Carson Valley amaze me every year with their generosity and understanding of the importance of having a safe place for our community’s kids to grow, learn and play. Our staff is amazing, making important connections to these kids, many of which will prove to be life-changing. Many community members who cannot attend send in monetary gifts, buy tables for us to fill, and make important donations for our silent and live auctions held at the event.

I don’t have room to thank you all, but you know who you are. As a volunteer for the club, I give because I believe in the mission. When you all come out and also give in such huge numbers and support, it is incredibly humbling and empowering to know that you all believe in the mission as well. Thank you. Mark your calendars now for next year’s event: Sept. 12, 2020.

For the kids,

Andie Wilson

BGCWN BOD Member & Luau Co-chair

Friends in Service Helping’s Have A Heart fundraiser a success

Thank you to everyone who made our eighth annual Have A Heart fundraiser a success. Due to the generosity and kindheartedness of the community, this year was the most successful yet.

For this event, “celebrity waiters” from all over western Nevada came together at Casino Fandango to serve and compete for tips. This year’s winner was the Dynamic Duo of waiter teams: Amy Clemens (Ameriprise Financial) and Barb D’Anneo (FISH Board of Directors). With their teamwork, they raised more than $4,000 in tips. These two were closely followed behind by John Coupolous (JP Coupolous, architect), Dana Whaley (Carson City Toyota) and Kris Wells (AT&T).

Many thanks to all the celebrity waiters who made this evening possible: Shelley Aldean (Glenbrook Co.), Selina Giesler (City National Bank, FISH Board of Directors), Sister Marie (St. Teresa’s of Avila, FISH Board of Directors), Father Tom (St. Teresa’s of Avila), Marena Works (Nevada Health Centers), Dr. Rex Baggett (FISH Ross Clinic), Dr. Gary Ailes (Sierra Animal Hospital), Sheriff Ken Furlong (Carson City Sheriff’s Office), Linda Flaherty (representing Dyer Lawrence Law), Lisa Schuette (Carson Animal Services Initiative), Renee Plain (In Plain Sight), Pastor Roy Conover (LifePoint Church), Bob Crowell (Carson City Mayor), Nancy Paulson (Carson City Manager), Dr. Vince Solis (Western Nevada College), Michelle Joy (Carson Tahoe Health), Doug Carlton (Clickbond, FISH Board of Directors), Dr. David Johnson (FISH Ross Clinic), Lori Bagwell (Carson City Supervisor), Zach Conine (Nevada State Treasurer), Mark and Heidi Ghan (Western Nevada College), Chuy Ampudia (United Federal Credit Union), Sean Slamon (Carson City Fire Department Chief), Bob Richards and Ryan Nutter (K-Bul 98.1), Monica Jaye (KKFT 99.1), Bill and Terri Dietlein (NAFCO USA), Valerie Melendez (Northern Nevada Development Authority), Delci Jensen (Alpine Insurance), Valerie Cooney (FISH Board of Directors), Bret Hanse (Waste Management), Brook Sweeting (Wells Fargo), Teresa Benitez-Thompson (majority floor leader of the Nevada Assembly), Jeff Thompson (KOLO TV), Bridget Chavez and Kelsey Marier (KOLO TV) and Paul Rodriguez, Ellie Keene, Dan Fuller, Olga Ortiz and Maria Bravo (Clickbond).

These amazing volunteers and businesses are true celebrities as this event would not have been possible otherwise. Thank you all so much for volunteering your time and effort to make this evening a success.

We’d also like to thank all of our sponsors for this evening. These sponsors generously provided donations to tantalize our guests. Thank you all: Lori Bagwell, Living the Good Life, Casino Fandango, Red’s Old 395 Grill, Dr. Vince Solis, the Martin Hotel, Mangia Tutto, Bruce Titus Photography, Snap-On, Wells Fargo, Freestyle Hair Design, Charlie Booth, Ian Murdock, Carson Nugget, Empty Bowls, Galaxy Fandango, El Charro Avitia, Nevada State Railroad Museum, POKEDOKE and Silver Oak Golf Course.

Finally, I’d like to thank all the volunteers who made this event possible: Monica Benjamin, Jim Peckham, Alivia Flewellen, Devon Wirtz, Jeff Yezek, Jill Murdock, Scott Davis, Sandy Davis and the Elders and Sisters of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We appreciate all of your hard work to make this event happen.

The Have A Heart with Celebrity Waiters event is Friends In Service Helping’s biggest fundraiser in Carson City. All proceeds from this event stay local and help local families and individuals get a hand up in life. If you’d like to continue to support us throughout the year, please come by to shop at our Thrift Store (open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday) or volunteer with us. Your purchases help provide services to our clients such as groceries from the food bank, dinner at our dining hall, clothing, assistance with NV Energy bills or SouthWest Gas bills, doctor visits at our onsite clinic, a place to sleep at our shelters, dental assistance with volunteer dentists, showers, laundry, hygiene items, job readiness, water heaters and more.

Visit us in person at our office and food bank for a tour. You can also follow us online at http://www.nvfish.com or via Facebook and Instagram at @nvfish.

If you know of anyone needing assistance, FISH can help at 138 E. Long St., open 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Our phone number is 775-882-3474. We are always willing to give a hand to someone in need.

Gillian Murdock

FISH – Friends In Service Helping