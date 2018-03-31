Cheers & Kudos for Sunday, April 1, 2018

CHS marching band wins second in Chinese New Year Parade

Congratulations to the Carson High School Blue Thunder marching band for winning second place in the Southwest Chinese New Year Festival and Parade in San Francisco on Feb. 24.

The Blue Thunder Marching Band, under the direction of Bill Zabelsky, performed with more than 100 units in the one of the few remaining night illuminated parades in North America and the biggest parade celebrating the lunar new year outside of Asia.

Hundreds of thousands of people either watched the parade on the streets or on television.

This was the first time the Carson High School Blue Thunder Marching Band performed in this highly competitive and prestigious parade.

Michelle Bowler

Vice president, Carson City Band Association, Inc.

Gratitude goes to Douglas County officials for wellness checks

Kudos to Sergeant Bernadette Smith and the entire Douglas County for providing the numerous wellness checks of our father, John Lindblade, a 93-year-old resident of Gardnerville.

The services the Douglas County Sheriff's Office provides the community are greatly appreciated. Stay safe.

Jeanie Lindblade

Claremont, Calif.