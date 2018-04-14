Cheers & Kudos for Sunday, April 15, 2018

Arcane Motorcycle Club donates to Sierra Kids Foundation

The Sierra Kids Foundation (SKF) is grateful to Arcane Motorcycle Club from Yerington for its generous donation.

The donation will enable SKF to help families enrolled in the UNR Early Childhood Autism Program (ECAP) afford monthly autism treatment.

ECAP specializes in early intensive treatment for young children with autism. The program offers a comprehensive, individualized treatment program that emphasizes the child's development in the areas of language, communication, socialization and personal behavior. With its connection to UNR, the program is also a training site for university students involved in the science and practice of treating these children.

Cecelia G. Tennert

Sierra Kids Foundation