Cheers & Kudos for Sunday, March 11, 2018

Good Samaritan restores faith in Carson City community

To the honest person who found my husband's wallet scattered on Highway 50 on Feb. 25, I wanted to thank you for your integrity.

Not only did you stop to gather all the wallet's contents, but also all cash and credit cards were safely returned.

The world needs more people like you. You don't know this, but our family is in the middle of dealing with a tragedy that has caused us to lose faith in our Carson City community. Your actions have shown us that good, honest, and people of integrity still exist in our town.

May you and your family be blessed with the Karma you displayed for us.

I, for one, plan to pay it forward. Thank you.

Michelle Lehmann

Carson City

Thanks to city workers for clearing trails

Thank you, Carson City Parks and Recreation workers, for clearing the snow from the East Linear Trail. It was a pleasure to enjoy a hike through the brisk winter weather on a beautiful, late-winter day.

Carson City is fortunate to have numerous choices of well-maintained trails to enjoy whether hiking, running, biking or just walking the dog.

D. Hilderbrand

Carson City

CHS Blue Thunder Marching Band thankful for support

The Carson High School Marching Band would like to express its sincere thanks to the Carson City community for support in helping the band travel and march in the 2018 Chinese New Year parade in San Francisco on Feb. 24.

With the community's support, the growing band of incredibly hard-working and talented young people got to represent Carson City and Nevada in one of the world's top 10 parades.

For some of the students, it was their first visit to San Francisco.

A big thank you to all the community support from so many individuals and local businesses.

Michelle Bowler

Vice president, Carson City Band Association, Inc.

Local therapy center aids in speedy recovery

I recently had physical therapy with Sports Therapy and Rehabilitation in Carson City. The professional therapists are amazing! I had total replacement of both knees at the same time!

With the knowledge and care from the therapists, I am pain-free now! Luann Tucker used a process called cupping. It was amazing to recover so rapidly.

Thank you, Sports Therapy and Rehabilitation.

Kathy Rose Monet

Carson City