Cheers & Kudos for Sunday, March 18, 2018

Denim & Diamonds celebrates Austin's House

As we celebrated the 10th anniversary of Austin's House with Denim & Diamonds on Feb. 24, you could feel the love for the kids in the room. We laughed, cried, enjoyed the food, danced, and bid on some wonderful prizes donated by businesses and individuals in Northern Nevada. We bid farewell to our outgoing executive director, Kathleen Miller, and welcomed our new one, Marla Morris.

We would like to thank the businesses and people who gave donations, whether a silent auction item, a discount, or their time so Austin's House could continue its mission:

The Austin Kirby Foundation, Baker Hughes/GE, Carson City Toyota, Linda Cuddy Stieber, John Stieber, Carson Valley Medical Center, The Record-Courier, Knights of Columbus, Dickey's Barbecue Pit, Kerry Stack and the Douglas High School Culinary Arts department, Daniel Cewinski Photography, Adele's, Andy & Janice Rice, Applebee's, Artsy Fartsy, Atlantis, The Bead Store, Bespoke Studio, Bike Habitat, Bing Materials, Café Girasole, Capital Beverage, Carson City Symphony, Carson City Tire Pros, Carson City Toyota, Carson Nugget, Carson Tahoe Jewelers, Carson Valley Community Theater, Carson Valley Inn, Casino Fandango, Cheryl Broumley, Chili's, Chocolate Shoppe, CoCoMoe's Q & Catering Too, Courtyard Marriott Carson City, Cynfully Essentials, D.C. Community Center, Dancing Deer, Dangberg Ranch, David Walley's, Debra Dannehl, Drew Aguilar, Carson Valley CPA, East Fork Fire, El Dorado, Ella K. Laden, CPA, Emerald Bay Cruises, Funky Poodle Dog Grooming, Genoa Station Bar & Grill, Gina Reiboldt, Ginger's Unique Boutique, Gold Dust West, Grill Next Door, Hard Rock Hotel–Lake Tahoe, Harrah's Lake Tahoe, J.T. Basque, James and Susan Zliban, Jay Marriage, DDS, Joe Duffy for Sheriff, Joey Navarro, JT Humphrey, Kaleidoscope, Khristopher's Ristorante, Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel, Lisa Daggett, Lisa Getz, Marc and Vicki Preston, Mark Smith – Les Schwab Tires, Max's Pet Supplies, Melanie Walters, Michael Hohl Automotive, Millward Law, Minden Meat & Deli, Minden Med Spa, Minden Tahoe Airport, Mom & Pop's Diner, Mont Bleu, Morell, Northern Nevada Coin, Nevada State Railroad Museum, Optima Advertising, Over a Barrel, Papa Murphy's, Penny Lane, Peppermill, Pink House, Pizza Hut, Purple Avocado, Red's Old 395 Grill, Resort at Squaw Creek, Robin Grueninger, Round Table Pizza, San Francisco 49ers, Settelmeyer Ranch, Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, Sherese Settelmeyer, Shirley Diepen, Sierra Event Rentals, Sierra Smiles Dentistry, Sorensen's Resort, Southwest Airlines, Southwest Designs, Starbucks Coffee Co., Steve McVicar CPA, Studio E Dance and Aerial Arts, Sugar Pine Willows, Tahoe Bath and Candle Works, Tahoe Toffee, Thai Jasmine, Theresa Gentry, This and That Marketplace, Tires Plus, Tom Edis Landscape Inc., Trader Joe's, Trimmer Outpost, Vail Resorts, Whitney Peak Hotel, Wild Horse, Wyndham Garden Max Casino, Youphoria Yoga and Massage Studio, Yribarren Family Vineyards, and Panchita's Killer Salsa.

Our community is indeed our strength! Thank you to everyone who came out and attended … we loved celebrating with you!

Diane Ortenzio-Cooling

Recommended Stories For You

2018 Fundraiser Chair