Cheers & Kudos for Sunday, March 25, 2018

Carson High School Band fundraiser a success

We would like to extend a sincere thank you for the show of support we received during our annual fundraising event at the Governor's Mansion on March 9. The event was great fun, with fabulous music provided by Carson High School students, delicious food provided by John Hurzel, and a wonderful collection of silent auction and raffle items. Together with your support we raised more than previous years, which will go to support our CHS band programs.

A special thanks goes out to all of our generous donors: Adams Hub, Battle Born Ammunition, Benson's Feed and Tack, Blossom Salon, Carson City Florist, Carson Hot Springs Resort, Cipriani's Barber Shop, Dayton Valley Golf Club, Drago'Salon, Dutch Bros. Coffee, El Charro Avitia, Expresso Yourself Cafe, Glisten Skin Care, Gold Dust West, JM Furniture, Lakeridge Golf Club, Living the Good Life, Miles Construction, Osborne family, Paradise Salon, Spa and Wellness, Westside Pour House, Purple Avocado, Raley's, Raymond James Financial Services, RCM Realty, RE/Max Realty Affiliates, Rutledge Law Office, San Marcos Grill, Sassafras Eclectic Food Joint, Save Mart, Scoups Ice Cream and Soup Bar, Shoe Tree Brewing Co., Starbucks, Terili Hand Massage, Ticor Title, Trader Joe's, Vivo Band Instrument Repair, Wholesale Mortgage, WNMTC, Wolf Run Golf Club, Lori Jenkins/Realty Executives, Linda Baker/Coldwell Banker, Garrett Lepire/Realty Executives, The Maggert Team/Guild Mortgage, Collette Teuscher/A+ Documents, and Kurt Brown (Capital Beverage).

Thank you,

Carson City Band Association, Inc.

Carson City