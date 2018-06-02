Cheers & Kudos for Sunday, May 27, 2018

Hats off to Les Schwab team

Hats off to Clayton Krys and the team at Les Schwab Tire Center's north Carson location.

I experienced a blowout on the freeway in Washoe Valley. The road assist and tire service were top notch.

Thanks for the help. Wag of the finger to most motorists who did not slow down nor switch lanes. It was not a heavy traffic time of day.

Georgia White

Carson City

Thanks for making Earth Day Garden Festival a success

The Carson City Historical Society in conjunction with the Mark Twain Garden Club, the Desert Gardeners Club and the Sierra Desert Garden Club recently held an Earth Day Garden Festival. We'd like to thank the many organizations, businesses and citizens of Carson City who were very generous in their support making the event a wonderful success.

Thank you to the businesses and individuals who helped with the production and advertising: the Carson City Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Nevada Appeal, radio KNVC (95.1 FM), the Carson City Arts and Culture Coalition, the Greenhouse Garden Center, Touched by Angels, the Greenhouse project at Carson High School, the Bee Club, John Hurzel's Nevada Nosh Food Truck, the producers of "The Four Seasons of Carson City" video and the administration and students of Pioneer High School for providing assistance and parking space.

A big thank you to the Tap Shack for their neighborliness and to all the vendors who participated.

Also, thank you to the businesses who donated raffle and gift prizes: Red's Old 395 Grill, Kaleidoscope Antiques, Greenhouse Garden Center, The Fox Brewpub, Garibaldi's, Due Sorella (Two Sisters), The Purple Avocado, Blossom Spa and Salon, Scoops, Comma Coffee, Wyndham Hotel, Brewery Arts Center, Minden Medical Spa, Carson Hot Springs and Bodine's.

Thank you, too, to all the private citizens who donated baskets and basket items.

And last but not least, thank you to those who attended helping to make the CCHS's first Earth Day Garden Festival a huge success.

Sincerely,

Paula Cannon

Earth Day Garden Festival Coordinator

Student thanks Nevadans for support on school project

Dear people of the great state of Nevada:

A couple of weeks ago, I had a letter to the editor published in this newspaper. It said that I was doing a state report on Nevada and asked you to send me some information.

Your response was overwhelming! I have tried my best to send a personal thank you to everyone, but if you sent something and have not received a personal letter, please know how much I appreciate the time, thought, effort and money that you took to help me with my project. I learned so much, and I will never forget this experience!

On May 18, we had a big state fair where we got to display the information and items we received. The people of the great state of Nevada were well represented. Thank you again.

Jake Goodman

Charlotte Latin School

Charlotte, N.C.

Fire volunteers represent best of Carson City

Kudos to the members of the Carson City Fire Department and the Nevada Fire Safe Council for donating their own time to help local residents gather and transport brush and dead plant material May 19 on Wildfire Community Preparedness Day.

The locals and Fire Department volunteers worked hard to help keep our area safer from the ever-present wildfire danger.

Once again, an example of how great it is to live here in Carson City!

Fred Dugger

Carson City