Cheers & Kudos: Inaugural Beans and Brews a success thanks to supporters

Inaugural Beans and Brews a success thanks to supporters

An event that is sure to repeat itself, Beans and Brews, organized by P.E.O. Chapter D Fallon, was a phenomenal success! This inaugural event was envisioned by Michele Berney and orchestrated at her direction with ease with the help of her sisters in P.E.O. Chapter D and the spouses, or B.I.L.'s (Brothers-in-Law), as we so lovingly refer to them, that pitched in.

The first annual Beans and Brews saw P.E.O. raise nearly $2,400 for our local scholarship and for the international chapter of P.E.O.

Many thanks go out to the home brewers that participated. Barry Cochran donated two home brews; Ed Rybold donated two home brews and the winner of the evening, Lynn Pearce, donated his pale ale named after a soon-to-be-born granddaughter! Mike Berney also offered bottled beer that he felt akin to sharing his taste for unique and specialty brews. It can take months to brew beer, so we are very grateful for the early commitment from these gentleman to donate these brews and the execution demonstrated to be ready for this event.

The chili culinary delights shared that evening were vast and interesting. There were seven chilis to sample ­— five red and two white — all very different and delicious, from a straight up and simple beefy bean chili to a white chicken chili to a complex "tomatoey" vegetable beef chili and everything in between. Chili makers were Sandy White, Jennifer Williamson, Linda Loeppky, Shirley Parker, Jennie Gray, Jean Beatty, Michele Berney and the winner Laura Babiarz. Many thanks to their time and effort in cooking and delightfully serving their creations.

The event was such a hit, we are already reconvening to make it bigger and better for next year! If you are interested in participating in this event, talk to one of the local Chapter D P.E.O. members that you know and we will be sure to put you on our list for next year. You can participate with chili or beer or both!

Recommended Stories For You

If you are interested in learning more about the local scholarship awarded each year from P.E.O. Chapter D, email Jennifer Williamson for an application, jwilliamson@premiermagnesia.com. The applications are also available at the Churchill County School District Offices and Oasis Academy. The award is for a young woman graduating high school and entering college and is a $1,000 scholarship.

To learn more about P.E.O. International, visit http://www.peointernational.org. We are an international organization that supports women's education. P.E.O. International has five different projects arrayed with low interest loans, scholarships and grants to help overcome various barriers to women getting their education. The five projects are geared toward a woman first entering college to re-entering college after a break in their education to doctoral level pursuits. In Fallon, P.E.O. is represented and supported by Chapter D.

Jennifer Williamson

P.E.O. Chapter D Fallon