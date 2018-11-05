Cheers & Kudos: Jog-A-Thon thanks those who made it successful

Jog-A-Thon thanks those who made it successful

On behalf of the Bordewich-Bray Elementary School staff, we would like to give a special thank you to all the students, parents and other friends who recently supported our Jog-A-Thon. The generosity of our community helps us to support and enhance our students' education through various enrichment activities throughout the year.

We would also like to thank the following businesses: Wal-Mart, Reds Old 395 Grill and Dutch Bros. Coffee for their donation of prizes. A special thank you to Archie from the Reno Aces for coming to our Jog-A-Thon. Lastly, we also would like to thank John, and his staff at the Governor's Mansion for hosting the luncheon which was prepared by A Catered Affaire.

Linda Hurzel

Jog-a-Thon Chairperson

SES extends appreciation for festival support

Seeliger Elementary School staff and students would like to extend our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to these businesses and individuals for supporting our Pumpkin Patch fall fundraiser. Thanks goes out to Papa Murphy's Pizza, Carson High School HOSA Club, Connected Church, Best Buy, Northern Nevada Children's Museum, Round Table Pizza, Capitol Beverage, Save Mart, Walmart, Property Medics Cleaning Services, Bounce and Play, Carson Bulldogs Wrestling Team, Teresa Marriott, Lori Kuntz, Thirty-One Gifts, Leslie Whorley, Lauren Hamlin, Colleen Feuling, Starbucks Coffee, Raleys, Office Depot and of course the Nevada Appeal. The success of this, our 26th fall festival would not have been possible without your support.

With profound gratitude,

Seeliger Elementary School Pumpkin Patch Committee

Republican Women pancake breakfast well attended

Carson City Republican Women hosted a very successful Nevada Day Pancake Breakfast on Oct. 27 in the Nevada Room of the Governor's Mansion. More than 400 hungry guests were served a great breakfast at this event, which is our yearly fundraiser for our scholarship program. In the spring, we award a $2,000 scholarship to an outstanding graduating senior from the Carson City/Dayton area. In order to make this 30-plus-year event successful, we want to show our appreciation to our donors and recognize their contributions in this effort. The donors are ALSCO, Carson Nugget Casino, Casino Fandango, COSTCO, Carson Coffee, Glen Eagles Restaurant, Gold Dust West Casino, McDonald's, Model Dairy, US Foods, Bully's Sports Bar and Cintas Uniform Services. We encourage our attendees of the breakfast, the community and our members to frequent these establishments and say "thank you" for their support.

Sandra Markoe

Past President, CCRW