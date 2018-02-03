Cheers & Kudos: Local woman filled with gratitude for generosity of volunteers
I would like to thank everyone associated with Meals on Wheels for their nice Christmas gifts.
Also, thank you to the ladies who made the beautiful blankets and the secret Santas.
The Friends to All group who came to see us with gifts, thank you.
And a special thank you to everyone who helped and donated.
My best wishes and love to all of you,
Ellie Greer
Autumn Village I, Carson City
