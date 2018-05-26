Cheers & Kudos: Student thanks Nevadans for support on school project

Dear people of the great state of Nevada:

A couple of weeks ago, I had a letter to the editor published in this newspaper. It said that I was doing a state report on Nevada and asked you to send me some information.

Your response was overwhelming! I have tried my best to send a personal thank you to everyone, but if you sent something and have not received a personal letter, please know how much I appreciate the time, thought, effort and money that you took to help me with my project. I learned so much, and I will never forget this experience!

On May 18, we had a big state fair where we got to display the information and items we received. The people of the great state of Nevada were well represented. Thank you again.

Jake Goodman

Charlotte Latin School

Charlotte, N.C.