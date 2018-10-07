Cheers & Kudos: Students thank Nevada Division of Minerals for lesson

Students thank Nevada Division of Minerals for lesson

Ms. Potter and her class would like to thank Lucia Patterson from the Nevada Division of Minerals. We learned about fossils and geological time. We also enjoyed learning about what Earth was like 4.6 billion years ago. There was lava in the Hadean time period then Earth was full of ice. Earth cycled through these extreme weather patterns for a long time. In addition, we found out that Earth has been around for a long time where humans have not. We further learned how our state was a sea at some point. We also talked about why the moon has dents in it. Lastly, we enjoyed looking at different fossils and making our own fossil.

We appreciate you coming into our classroom. We hope to see you again soon.

Thank you!

Sincerely,

Ms. Ashleigh Potter and her class