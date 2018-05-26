Cheers & Kudos: Thanks for making Earth Day Garden Festival a success

The Carson City Historical Society in conjunction with the Mark Twain Garden Club, the Desert Gardeners Club and the Sierra Desert Garden Club recently held an Earth Day Garden Festival. We'd like to thank the many organizations, businesses and citizens of Carson City who were very generous in their support making the event a wonderful success.

Thank you to the businesses and individuals who helped with the production and advertising: the Carson City Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Nevada Appeal, radio KNVC (95.1 FM), the Carson City Arts and Culture Coalition, the Greenhouse Garden Center, Touched by Angels, the Greenhouse project at Carson High School, the Bee Club, John Hurzel's Nevada Nosh Food Truck, the producers of "The Four Seasons of Carson City" video and the administration and students of Pioneer High School for providing assistance and parking space.

A big thank you to the Tap Shack for their neighborliness and to all the vendors who participated.

Also, thank you to the businesses who donated raffle and gift prizes: Red's Old 395 Grill, Kaleidoscope Antiques, Greenhouse Garden Center, The Fox Brewpub, Garibaldi's, Due Sorella (Two Sisters), The Purple Avocado, Blossom Spa and Salon, Scoops, Comma Coffee, Wyndham Hotel, Brewery Arts Center, Minden Medical Spa, Carson Hot Springs and Bodine's.

Thank you, too, to all the private citizens who donated baskets and basket items.

And last but not least, thank you to those who attended helping to make the CCHS's first Earth Day Garden Festival a huge success.

Sincerely,

Paula Cannon

Earth Day Garden Festival Coordinator