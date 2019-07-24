Climate change crashes

The idea of man-caused climate change has been one of the greatest hoaxes perpetrated on the world. We hear almost daily that any weather that deviates from the norm, or average, is caused by climate change. Our children, especially Millennials, have been brainwashed into believing the world will end before they are able to retire. If they paid any attention at all instead of living in their pink castle, they would have questions.

Heard on the news is the assertion that we only have (pick a figure) years until the world ends due to climate change. That ranges from 1.5 years to 30 years. Yet it seems no one questions this inconsistency except us racist, sexist, homophobic climate deniers.

The latest prediction is 12 years from England’s Prince Charles. What makes him any more reliable than the computer models used previously? On the use of computer models, I maintain they are subject to gigo (garbage in, garbage out) with the tendency to skew the output to the desired result.

Case in point. The heat wave hitting the Midwest and east is “undoubtedly” caused by climate change. Never mind that historical data shows hotter and more extended heat waves in the past. It had been widely reported in earlier times that Washington, D.C., air conditioners would run non-stop from early June until mid-September each year. I guess since that is before Millennial memory it doesn’t count.

Here are two reasons the climate change hoax is being exposed. The first is a new study by researchers at Turku University in Finland that found that the human contribution to an overall rise of 0.1°C in global temperatures over the last century is just 0.01°C. Yes, that is just one one-hundredth of a degree.

The paper, titled “No experimental evidence for the significant anthropogenic climate change” was published by Jyrki Kauppinen and Pekka Malmi.

Kauppinen and Malmi concluded that global temperatures are controlled primarily by cloud cover and that “only a small part” of the increased carbon dioxide concentration is anthropogenic. The study also calls into question the claims of the United Nation’s International Panel on Climate Change, which concluded that global temperatures are largely driven by human activity.

While the methods and results of the study can be debated, this once again illustrates how there is no overwhelming consensus on man-made global warming as the media often claims. There are dozens of prominent scientists who believe that climate change is driven by natural forces or that the United Nations’ climate projections are unreliable.

The second factor was that the chief of staff for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) admitted what the true goal of the Green New Deal is, and it’s not to defeat climate change. According to the Washington Post, Saikat Chakrabarti said, “The interesting thing about the Green New Deal is it wasn’t originally a climate thing at all.” Chakrabarti was speaking with Sam Ricketts, the climate director for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination. “Do you guys think of it as a climate thing?” Chakrabarti asked. “Because we really think of it as a how-do-you-change-the-entire-economy thing.” Many credible sources believe Chakrabarti is actually the force behind AOC, from both a policy and money standpoint.

Government control of the entire economy is a feature of communist and socialist nations, and critics of the Green New Deal have often made that accusation against the plan. And there it is, the true purpose behind climate change in the words of an apparently socialist representative’s staff.

Combine the fact that a new study from a credible source affirms some previous studies that have been scorned by the media, liberal left, and United Nations with the statements by the chief of staff behind AOC and you have a clear picture of the intent behind climate change.

The United Nations is no longer a friend of the U.S. They have a radical plan underway for a “new world order” or a one world government. Their Agenda 21 makes this intent clear. Their biggest obstacle is a robust U.S. economy. Likewise with the socialist faction of the Democrat Party. One of the best ways to topple the U.S. economy is through total control via climate change legislation.

Make no mistake, the climate has changed over time and will continue to do so. Heck, we can’t even predict the weather accurately, much less climate in 50 years.