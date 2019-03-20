Co-opting a country

There are two ways to co-opt a country. The first is a takeover via a military coup. The new leader typically immediately takes control of the press and disarms the citizenry. They are then free to do pretty much as they please until the next rebellion.

The other way is more subtle and takes much longer, but is much more insidious. First, the government will take control of the education system so as to "assure everyone gets an education." Part of that education is to subtly extoll the benefits of big government. Along with that, enact legislation against a "war on poverty" to start dependence on government largesse.

As the first generation under this plan enters the work force, make sure those who support bigger government are in places of influence, such as journalists, bureaucrats, and educators. Then the anti-American platform can again be subtly promoted.

With each new generation, it is possible to add those who accept anti-American rhetoric to other positions of influence. Make sure those include judgeships, local government officials, election overseers, and of course more journalists and educators. Hollywood can now be enrolled as a full-on support of the platform by subtly injecting attacks on the family, sexual abstinence, and religion while promoting more graphic violence and sex. Oh, and add in causes to numb children's minds who watch cartoons. Evil big business and global destruction work well. There is also now a generation of "disadvantaged" who know nothing different than reliance on a government assistance check.

After about four decades, the fringes of socialism are imbued deeply enough that supporters can be more emboldened. The teachings of Saul Alinsky can now be put in play full force. It is now time to launch a frontal attack on Christianity, knowing that getting this before the right judges will enforce "separation of church and state" even though there are no such words in the Constitution.

Now is also the time to start redefining words and phrases. This works really well when promoted incessantly by a compliant media. For example, the poor are now "disadvantaged." Global warming or cooling becomes the more flexible "climate change." Illegal aliens are now "undocumented citizens." Infanticide is "pro-choice" in deference to Margaret Sanger, the racist who started Planned Parenthood. Identity politics is a new name for cultural Marxism. Liberalism is now progressive.

The Christian Bible predicted this, as history repeats itself. "Woe unto them that call evil good and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter." Isaiah 5:20.

Now the goal is near. The education system through college is now teaching almost solely the virtues of "democratic socialism," an oxymoron if I ever heard one. Fringe groups such as gay and transgender now demand greater rights than the general populace. Christian teachings are now gone from public education, yet the benefits of Islam is prevalent. Since our founding is based on Christian principles, it that makes it easier to erode the basis for the country.

Attack the ability of the citizenry to protect itself against tyranny by making firearms less accessible. Attack free speech by shutting down any speech that is contrary to what liberals want heard. Silence those who object by using labels like bigot, sexist, racist, or a beneficiary of white privilege. Use violence if necessary while decrying using violence. Work diligently to undermine the principles of our Republic, like the Electoral College.

Ronald Reagan once said, "……and in so doing lose this way of freedom of ours, history will record with the greatest astonishment that those who had the most to lose did the least to prevent its happening."

Make no mistake, our country as we know it is in jeopardy. The socialist left has removed its cloak. Their attack is now full frontal and clearly visible, emboldened by a former president whose stated goal was "fundamentally transforming America." They believe their time has come.

The question is, are we going to stand by or take action? It is easy to feel powerless when government is so far away. But you can do something. Write, call, or email not just our elected officials, but Democrat and Republican leadership as well. It is said that they view one comment as reflecting the views of 1,000 people. Don't stay silent. Let them know.

"America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves," Abraham Lincoln.

Tom Riggins can be reached at news@lahontanvalleynews.com.