Dan O’Connor: Caliente has its train
April 17, 2018
Union Pacific runs its freight trains through Caliente, Nev., quite regularly, both night and day, as it does in Lovelock and many other railroad towns. But the trains don't stop in these little towns anymore. The rail line is a conveyor belt between major cities. Towns like this are just part of the passing scenery these days. So back when I moved to Lovelock a few years ago, I was quite captivated by the constant passing trains and I scribbled a few lines about them. Here is that article again with a few minor changes to make it the Caliente version:
Locomotivitis
I walked all the way up on Lincoln
Now I'm heading back on Main
Here she comes by jeepers.
Yonder comes the train
I used to live in cities
But things here are not the same
I walk the streets of Caliente
And listen for the train
I used to be successful
And I used to be quite sane
But that was before I came here
And got haunted by the train
I'm sitting in the Shamrock Pub
And I'm trying to ease my pain
But I'm feeling so much better now
Cause I'm sure I hear that train
I used to have a sweetheart
But she left me in the rain
Now all I have are memories
And that ever-loving train
I listen to the wind
And she seems to call my name
She says "Hurry up and run boy.
You don't want to miss your train"
I've got sadness in my heart
And misery on my brain
But I perk up right cheerful
Every time I hear that train
I had a hundred dollars
But I spent it on a dame
Now I'm standing at the railroad
Counting boxcars on the train
If the whole world turns against me
And my life goes down the drain
I have my own escape plan
I can always hop that train
It's been really nice to meet you
And I wish I could remain
But I have to rush right off now
I've just got to catch that train
London has its River Thames
And Paris has its Seine
New York has its Hudson River
And Caliente has it's train
Dan O'Connor can be reached at danhughoconnor@gmail.com.
