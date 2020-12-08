Dear Quad County community …

We know this pandemic has made things incredibly tough for each and every one of you. We know you are frustrated, angry, and tired these days. We would like to remind you that Carson City Health and Human Services is made up of 75 of your fellow residents, neighbors, friends, and family who go to work seven days a week with one mission – to protect the health of our communities.

Although some of you may have just gotten to know us because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been here for decades.

In Carson City, we provide a variety of programs such as sexual health clinical services, adolescent sexual health classes, immunizations, tobacco prevention/control, and human services that provides care to the vulnerable through assistance programs and much more.

In Carson City and Douglas County, we ensure that the food you get at restaurants is safe and prepared properly, and that the vulnerable are cared for through the Women, Infants, and Children program and so much more.

Within Carson City, Douglas and Lyon counties, we conduct disease investigations and contact tracing for the spread of multiple infectious diseases including COVID-19, tuberculosis, measles, whooping cough, norovirus, etc. as part of our regular operations. The COVID-19 pandemic has simply brought these activities and responsibilities to the forefront and to Storey County.

We have worked tirelessly seven days a week since Feb. 21 of this year with one goal in mind — to keep you and your loved ones safe.

As we enter the holiday season, we ask that you remember that we are all humans, doing the best we can with the knowledge, skills, and wisdom we have. We are missing family events and milestone observances just like the rest of our community. We are worried about the health and well-being of our loved ones as well.

We are so thankful for the opportunity to serve this Quad County region each day. We appreciate all the support during these times as we navigate the challenges of the pandemic. We want to assure you that we are doing everything we can to protect you. Your voices are not going unheard. We understand your concerns and frustrations, and we often experience the same feelings. We may not respond to every comment or be able to answer every question, but we try our best to respond to you and find the answers for you.

From all of us here at Carson City Health and Human Services, we wish you the happiest of holidays and want to thank you for your continued support and kind words.

Be well. Stay safe. Wear a mask. Stay 6 feet apart. Wash your hands. Be kind.

– Your Carson City Health and Human Services and Quad-County Team