Dennis Cassinelli: 86 Museums in Nevada

No matter where you live or visit in Nevada, there is always an interesting museum nearby. When I first thought of doing an article about Nevada museums, I had no idea how many there were. This article will merely mention these in alphabetical order, but each one is worthy of an article of its own. There were even more but I edited some of them out.

Atomic Testing Museum in Las vegas has a history of the Nevada Test Site.

The Auto Collection in Paradise has a showroom and display of classic cars.

Austin Historical Society Museum has Lander County history.

Battle Mountain Cookhouse Museum also has Lander County history.

Beatty Museum has local history.

Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum has the history of the Boulder Canyon Project.

Bowers Mansion in Carson City is a historic residence.

The Buckaroo Hall of Fame and Heritage Museum is in Winnemucca.

Carson City Fire Museum, known as Warren Engine Co. No.1

Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center, Gardnerville.

Central Nevada Museum in Tonopah has history of Nye County.

Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada is in Carson City.

Churchill County Museum and Archives is in Fallon

Clark County open-air Museum is in Henderson.

Comstock Fireman’s Museum is in Virginia City.

Courthouse History Center is in Virginia City.

Comstock Gold Mill is in Virginia City.

Courthouse Museum is in Genoa.

Dayton has a Schoolhouse Museum.

Dan Laughlin’s Classic Car Collection is in Laughlin.

Donna Beam Fine Art Gallery at UNLV.

Eureka Sentinel Museum, local history.

Fleischmann Planetarium& Science Center, Reno.

Foreman-Roberts House Museum, Carson City.

Fort Churchill State Historic Park, Silver Springs.

Fourth Ward School Museum, Virginia City.

Frank Chang Memorial Museum, Lovelock.

Goodwill Open Air Museum, Rhyolite.

Hawthorne Military Ordinance Museum.

Howard W. Cannon Aviation Museum, Paradise.

Humboldt Local History Museum, Winnemucca.

David Copperfield Museum of Magic, Las Vegas.

Julia C. Bulette Red Light Museum, Virginia City.

Las Vegas Historical Society, local history.

Las Vegas International Scouting Museum.

Las Vegas Natural History Museum.

Las Vegas Springs Preserve and Museum.

Leid Discovery Children’s Museum, Las Vegas.

Lincoln County Historical Museum.

Lost City Archaeology Museum, Overton.

Lyon County Open-air Museum, Yerington.

Mackay Mansion historic house, Virginia City.

Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum, Las Vegas.

Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, Las Vegas (UNLV).

Mark Twain Museum at the Territorial Enterprise, Virginia City.

Marzen House Museum, Lovelock.

Mcgill Drugstore Museum, Mcgill, local history.

Mineral County Local History Museum, Hawthorne.

Mob Museum of organized crime, Las Vegas.

Mormon Station State historic Park, Genoa.

National Automobile Museum, Reno.

Neon Sign Museum, Las Vegas.

Nevada Gaming Museum, Virginia City.

Nevada Historical Society Museum, Reno.

Nevada Museum of Art, Reno.

Nevada Northern Railway Museum, Ely.

Nevada Southern Railroad Museum, Boulder City.

Nevada State Capitol, Carson City.

Nevada State Museum, Carson City.

Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas.

Northeastern Nevada Museum, Elko.

Old Las Vegas Mormon State Park, Las Vegas.

Pahrump Valley Museum, Pahrump.

Pierre Fauchard Dental Museum, Las Vegas.

Pinball Hall of Fame, Las Vegas.

Pyramid Lake Museum & Visitors Center, Nixon.

Shelby Transportation Museum, Las Vegas.

Sheppard Contemporary Art Gallery, Reno (UNR).

Sierra Art Gallery, Reno.

Sparks Museum and Cultural Center.

St. Mary’s Art & Retreat Center, Virginia City.

St. Mary’s in the Mountains Catholic Church, Virginia City.

The Way it Was Museum, Virginia City.

Terry Lee Sells Nevada Discovery Museum, Reno.

Thunderbird Lodge Historic House, Incline Village.

Thunderbirds Museum, Nellis Air Force Base.

Tonopah Historic Mining Park, Tonopah.

University of Nevada Fine Art Galleries, Reno (UNR).

Virgin Valley Heritage Museum, Mesquite.

Walker African American Museum, Las Vegas.

Historic Washoe Club, Virginia City.

Western Folklife Center, Elko.

White Pine Public Museum, Ely.

White River Valley Museum, Lund.

Wilber D. May Center, Reno.

W.M. Keck Earth Science & Mineral Engineering Museum, Reno (UNR).

Dennis Cassinelli is a Dayton author and historian.