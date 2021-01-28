Dennis Cassinelli: History of a home town

Dayton has been my home for about 25 years. In addition, it was the place where my great-grandfather, Piero Cassinelli, came to start ranching about 1889. His ranch was across the Carson River where the Ricci Ranch is now located.

They stayed there until 1910 when they moved to other ranches in Reno and Sparks. By that time, their family had grown due to Pietro and his wife, Theresa, having raised 12 children.

My grandfather, Pete Cassinelli, owned the ranch in Sparks where I grew up.

The Dayton Museum located at 35 Shady Lane in Dayton was built in 1865 and is the oldest school structure in Nevada still located on its original site. I have donated several things to the museum, including the accordion my father, Raymond, played at the Odeon Hall in Dayton when he had a dance band in the 1930s and 40s. I also donated a photograph of the 1906 class of the one-room Dayton School that included eight of the Cassinelli children.

In July 1849, emigrant Abner Blackburn was headed to the California gold fields when he decided to do some panning along the Carson River where Gold Creek drains in Dayton. He did find a sizable nugget but decided to continue on to California.

In 1860, the Pony Express built a station across from what is now Js’ Old Town Bistro at 30 Pike Street in downtown Dayton. The station is one of the best preserved Pony Express stations in Nevada. Ruins of the station can be seen from Silver Street south of the ruins. Also visible from Pike Street is the end face of a massive stone wall of the station between the Fox Hotel and the Union Hotel. These are now private residences.

Chinese prospectors later panned for gold along Gold Creek until eventually, in 1859 silver was found in the Comstock area. Originally, Dayton was named Chinatown due to the Chinese placer miners in Gold Canyon. Dayton and Sutro are now considered to be a part of the Comstock Historic District. There is currently active gold prospecting in the mountains southeast of Dayton.

Lyon County was one of the original counties in Nevada and the county seat was originally located in Dayton in 1861. In 1909, a fire destroyed the Lyon County courthouse, so in 1911, the county seat was relocated to the farming community of Yerington.

North of Dayton is the entrance to the Sutro Tunnel that was constructed to drain the water from the deep mines in the Virginia City area. There was a small railroad that was built from Sutro to Dayton and the Crown Point Mill. The locomotive, named Joe. Douglas, has been restored and is on display at the Nevada State Railroad Museum.

The Dayton State Park across the highway from the Gold Ranch Casino, features a campground, picnic area and a tunnel under Highway 50 for access to the casino and the ruins of the Crown Point Mill, which is a part of the Dayton State Park. On the wall at the Gold Ranch Casino restaurant, there is a mural of the Joe. Douglas Railroad locomotive which once traveled through the area where the casino is located.

At the Dayton Cemetery, there are many pioneer graves. Perhaps the most notorious person buried in the Dayton Cemetery is James Finney, also known as “Old Virginny.” The story of Finney is a matter of Comstock folklore. Virginia City was named for him after he christened the ground where he had broken a bottle of whiskey. “Virginia Town” has become an accepted fact.

Other prominent Nevadans buried at the Dayton Cemetery include Judge Clark J. Guild and Gov. Charles H. Russell and members of their families. Many of the graves in the cemetery have Italian names due to the large number of Italian ranchers who settled along the Carson River and the many Italian brick masons who found work in the region during the Comstock boom.

South of Dayton on Shad Lane, there is a gravel pit operated by Dayton Materials. The area where the pit is now located was once the Dayton Indian Colony. Across Shad Lane from the pit is the old Cassinelli ranch, now known as the Ricci Ranch. Just south of the gravel pit is the Dayton Rodeo arena which is now seldom used. The Highway 50 corridor north of Dayton has many commercial buildings and an extensive residential area.

