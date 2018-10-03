Dennis Cassinelli: Where to hunt mammoths in Nevada

I hope the title of my article doesn't prompt some local nimrods to apply to the Nevada Department of Wildlife for a mammoth tag. On the other hand, I can tell you with some authority at one time, mammoth and other giant animals left over from the Pleistocene Age were hunted and eaten by some of the earliest hunters to enter the areas in and around the Great Basin.

I can honestly say I've hunted one native Nevada animal most hunters never even knew existed here. It may come as a shock to some people living in or visiting Nevada to learn in years past, the slopes of the mountains and valleys of Nevada were grazed by herds of pachyderms, more properly known as mammoths. Imagine, if you can, driving across the desert hills near Winnemucca and spotting a family of mammoths browsing along the banks of the Humboldt River. My first encounter of this beast was in the early 1960s when I was a field engineer for the Nevada Highway Department. I was working in the Winnemucca District Office when Jerry Fitch, the local resident engineer, invited me to go with him to the Rose Creek Gravel Pit about 10 miles west of town where an equipment operator had just uncovered a huge tusk in the floor of the pit. The blade of the scraper had skimmed the tusk, revealing the distinctive, nearly full curl of a mature mammoth tusk fossil.

Fitch notified Donald Tuohy at the Nevada State Museum of the discovery. Tuohy came out and spent several days hand-excavating the tusk and encasing it in a plaster of Paris cast so it could be transported without breaking. The tusk was taken to the museum storage facility in Carson City. I recently asked archaeologist Eugene Hatouri whatever became of the tusk. He told me it was still in storage and never had been removed from the plaster cast. I've seen other museum displays where such tusks were cleaned and polished so visitors could see, touch and feel the warmth and grain of the beautiful fossilized ivory. It almost gives a person a connection to the original animal to be able to touch and feel this polished ivory.

The Nevada State Museum has a display of a huge imperial mammoth skeleton that was found in the Black Rock Desert. The display is made of plastic castings of the original bones, since the originals are so heavy. I would challenge the staff at the museum to clean and polish one of the original ivory tusks for people to see and touch. The experience is unforgettable. Many mammoth sites have been discovered in the Black Rock Desert. Some of the sites had Clovis points nearby, indicating early hunters may have hunted or killed the animals. Clovis points are the stone lance tips that were used by early man for hunting mammoth before the creatures went extinct about 10,000 years ago.

It's well known early man entered the Great Basin more than 10,000 years ago. These people were hunter-gatherers who roamed the region in search of food. It's also known a few mammoths still roamed the region at about the same time. Many mammoth remains from that time period have been uncovered. Many human hunting camps have been found from that same time. Clovis points have been found at some of these hunting camps. In other areas, Clovis points were used exclusively for mammoth hunting. By simple logic, we can conclude the hunters were engaged in hunting the few remaining pachyderms.

My next encounter with a mammoth was a few years later when I was the one who made a discovery of mammoth remains. I was taking soil samples under the West Winnemucca Interstate-80 interchange when I noticed some fossilized material in the recently excavated roadway fill. I gathered up the fossils and put them in a canvas sample bag. I called Amy Dansie, fondly known at the Nevada State Museum as "The Bone Lady." When I told her I had found some fossilized bones, she was skeptical and said I had probably just found some old cow bones. When I took them into the museum for her to see, she looked in the bag and exclaimed, "Wow! These are Pleistocenes!"

Amy then told me the fossils I had found were the teeth and jawbone of a young mammoth. She sent a paleontologist out to investigate further, but no more remains were found. She put the bag of mammoth teeth into storage with other such samples â€” except for one tooth, which I kept. I coated the crumbling fossil with resin to protect it and donated it to the Carson Valley Museum and Cultural Center in Gardnerville, where it's on display with a collection of Indian artifacts I had donated. In Douglas County, there have been some excavations of mastodon bones in the Pine Nut Mountains.

If you would like to read about how early man hunted and processed mammoth meat 10,000 years ago, I suggest you get a copy of a book I've written titled "Legends of Spirit Cave." It's available on my website. The book is a prehistoric novel that shows how people lived in this area near the end of the Pleistocene Age about 10,000 years ago, including how they hunted and killed the last mammoth. The first chapter of the book is titled "The Last Mammoth." Although the book is fiction, the way the people lived, the foods they ate, the medicines they used and the ways they interacted with one another is all researched and factual information. It's a fun book to read, and it really takes you back to the time when ancient hunters of Nevada pursued the mighty mammoth with nothing more than sharpened sticks and stones.

This article is by Dayton author and historian Dennis Cassinelli, who can be contacted on his blog at denniscassinelli.com. All Dennis' books sold through this publication will be at a 50 percent discount plus $3 for each shipment for postage and packaging.