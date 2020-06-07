Faith & Insight: A song for what we’re going through

Psalm 37:24 though he may stumble, he will not fall, for the Lord upholds him with his hand.

I frequently wake up in the night with a song in my mind. More often than not, it’s a spiritual. Last night it happened again through the night. What was different is that it only came in bits and pieces, but by the time I got up, I had the whole song.

As I sang it and thought about it, I realized it’s what I need for the day and for all we have been going through in these last few months, personally, nationally, and worldwide.

The song was written by Gene MacLellan and first sung by Anne Murray. It hit the Billboard charts in 1971 as a single sung by Ocean and made it to number two, behind “Joy to the World“ by Three Dog Night. I’ll bet many of us remember the chorus.

“Put your hand in the hand of the man who stilled the water. Put your hand in the hand of the man who calmed the sea. Take a look at yourself and you can look at others differently. Put your hand in the hand of the man from Galilee.”

Yep, that’s what I need to do every day and in all situations. We can’t make it alone!

Let’s pray the words of the song written in 1933 by Albert Brumley. “Jesus, hold my hand, yes I need thee every hour. Through this land, this pilgrim land, protect me by thy power. Hear my feeble plea, O Lord, look down on me. When I kneel in prayer, blessed Jesus, hold my hand.”

Amen.

Psalm 139:10 even there your hand will guide me, your right hand will hold me fast.

Bruce Henderson is minister at Airport Road Church of Christ in Carson City. http://www.carsoncitychurchofchrist.com