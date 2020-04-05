Faith & Insight: A time to refrain from embracing

We are now several weeks into this new reality. Schools are closed, businesses are shut, friends and neighbors are out of work and hopefully staying safe at home. If you had told me this a month ago, I would have probably rolled my eyes at you. It’s not just unexpected, it’s unprecedented.

So how do we, followers of Christ, react to these extraordinary times? Hopefully with calm assurance. God has this. While you and I have been dumbfounded by the way this virus has affected our daily lives, I can assure you God has not been taken by surprise.

I’d love to tell you that this is the beginning of the end and Jesus is going to appear in the sky at any second, but I think I would be jumping the gun. Jesus can appear in the sky at any moment and every day that goes by brings us closer to that moment, but this virus is not the trumpet call we are all longing for.

What I can tell you with assurance is that while the world may be turned upside down God is not. God has not changed and never changes. He is in control. We should all put our faith in Jesus. Jesus is here for those that have been diagnosed with this virus and will comfort you and your family through this. We should all be looking to him for companionship in this time as we shelter ourselves for our own protection and the protection of others.

I was reading Ecclesiastes 3 and came across these few words that I think is great advice for us today. “There is a time for everything … a time to embrace and a time to refrain from embracing.”

Our leaders have asked us to distance ourselves from each other. I hope we are all taking that serious. This is a time to refrain from embracing. A time not to gather together and risk the more vulnerable in our communities. Put your faith in Jesus. Stay home if you can. If you must go out, take the proper precautions.

Capt. Mark Cyr is pastor of The Salvation Army, 911 E. Second St. Carson City. For information go to carsoncity.salvationarmy.org.