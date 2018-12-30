Faith & Insight: An optimistic new year

Just a couple of days left of 2018 and we celebrate 2019. As we look to the new year, it's important to understand the opportunities we have. The Bible teaches us to be optimistic of the future: "Not that I have already obtained this or am already perfect, but I press on to make it my own, because Christ Jesus has made me his own. Brothers, I do not consider that I have made it my own. But one thing I do: forgetting what lies behind and straining forward to what lies ahead, I press on toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus." Philippians 3:12-14

It's not the kind of optimism that says, "I'm going to hit the next lotto or get a huge promotion, etc." God's optimism talks about us growing more Christlike. It talks about us becoming the hands and feet of Christ here on Earth. And it talks about the prize of eternal life.

"Jesus has made me his own." We are his and he is with us. No matter how many struggles we have faced in 2018 or what kind of obstacles we have ahead in 2019, God is with us. As our relationship grows with Christ in the new year, we will see new opportunities to love others. Opportunities to share with the less fortunate. And opportunities to use our personal shortcomings from the past to help others with the similar weaknesses find Christ.

"Remember not the former things, nor consider the things of old. Behold, I am doing a new thing; now it springs forth, do you not perceive it? I will make a way in the wilderness and rivers in the desert." Isaiah 43:18-19

Captain Mark Cyr is pastor of the Salvation Army, 911 E. Second St., Carson City, Nev. 89701. For information, go to http://www.carsoncity.salvationarmy.org.