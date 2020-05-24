Faith & Insight: Christ is the rock in the storm of change

I can honestly say “change” is not my favorite. I’m not a fan of change, but really the only true guarantee in life is that we will experience change. Good times last for a season, they change; bad times last for a season, they change as well.

I’ve once heard it said about Nevada weather, if you don’t like it just wait 20 minutes, it will change. Change is not a bad thing, but it’s the unpredictable nature of change that we may find unsettling. We like it when things change in a more favorable direction, but we may become uneasy when change brings uncertainty.

One thing I do like about change is that I can change my mind. That is a woman’s prerogative, right? All jokes aside, sometimes I need to adjust my thinking and change my outlook. It is good to examine your thought life to see what is speculation and what is true.

I often wrestle with what may happen down the road when truly what is happening here in this moment is peaceful and good. If I allow change to worry me, I can go into a really dark place which is of no benefit to me and steals my joy.

Sometimes we may need to embrace change with all its ups and downs, twists and turns, and roller coaster ways. In times like these its good to have a solid foundation so when a season of change occurs, we can withstand the storm of unpredictability by holding on to that which is secure.

Hebrews 13:8 says “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.” I find it reassuring in the midst of change to know that I can count on Jesus to be my rock of stability. That what I’ve learned of him is steadfast and true.

The trustworthy saying that Paul tells Timothy in 1 Timothy 1:15 is one of foundational support; “Christ Jesus came into the word to save sinners.” It brings me comfort to know his purpose and mission never wavers despite the change in current events or in my thought life.

Come what may, Christ Jesus is the same, his mission is the same and his purpose remains complete. I am content in change when I think on these things.

Capt. Leslie Cyr is an officer in the Salvation Army at 911 E Second St. For information go to carsoncitysalarmy.org.