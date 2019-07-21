Faith & Insight: Dancing in the street

Nevada Appeal editor Adam Trumble suggested that I take a few minutes and write about my recent trip to Detroit.

I wasn’t “Dancing in the Street” when I recently visited Detroit, not at my age! John Wilson, a member of the ’70s soul group, “Sly, Slick and Wicked,” invited me to a major musical event and, of course, I accepted his invitation.

The four-day event included a panel discussion with rhythm and blues royalty, a white party, the Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame induction ceremony for 2019 … and great music!

I really enjoyed chatting with Mary Wilson of the Supremes, Martha Reeves of Martha and the Vandellas, Jackie Wilson’s daughter Brenda, Levi Stubbs’ sister, Thelma, Spyder Turner and Frank “Sugar Chile” Robinson. Robinson is a true rock-and-roll pioneer. He was recording rocking tunes in the late ’40s!

The visit to Hitsville, USA was overwhelming. It’s hard to believe that the small room called studio A, “the Snake Pit,” was where so much great music was made. Artists who recorded there include the Supremes, Martha and the Vandellas, the Marvelettes, Gladys Knight and the Pips, the Temptations, the Four Tops, the Miracles, Jr. Walker and the All Stars, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and so many more.

From one community and one small studio came so much great music. It is also true that every community has talented people. Everyone has something to contribute to the good of all. I am convinced that God enjoys taking seemingly insignificant places to accomplish extraordinary things. A great example of God’s grace took place in a stable in Bethlehem. Into the “House of Bread” the Bread of Life came. To the lowly shepherds, the Lamb of God was given and into a dark world, the True Light did shine.

A Savior was born, One who saves and transforms lives, One who fulfills dreams, One who makes lives count and One who uses the seemingly insignificant to accomplish extraordinary things!

Invite Jesus into your heart. He has extraordinary things planned for you … and you’ll be “Dancing in the Street” for joy!

Ken Haskins is pastor of First Christian Church in Carson City.