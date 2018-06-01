Faith & Insight: Don’t throw wood on the fire

"Where there is no wood, the fire goes out." –Proverbs 26:20

This proverb continues to be an important principle and source of daily wisdom.

I remember when the Lord first alerted me to the truth and wisdom found in those nine words. As we raised four sons, there were many opportunities for the brothers to "bug" one another. They usually got along well, but there were times when they didn't, and it became evident they knew and would do the things that bothered their siblings.

The boys were familiar with wood and fires as we heated our home with a wood-burning fireplace and camped often, roasting marshmallows and eating s'mores.

The principle is simple: you put wood on the fire to keep it burning — if you don't add wood, the fire goes out. As I said earlier, there were occasional "fires" of conflict and irritation between the boys … one day this verse came to mind as I was dealing with a problem and said, "Don't throw wood on the fire."

What?

"Don't continue to do what you know bugs your brother. Let the fire go out!"

They got it. From that time on, this proverb became an often-used reminder that helped all of us in our relationships with others.

Be mindful of which fires you want to keep burning and which should not.

Louis J. Locke is founding pastor of Fountainhead Foursquare Church, 3690 Highway 395, Carson City, 89705, http://www.ffccarson.org.