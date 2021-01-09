Faith & Insight: ‘Everything is new under the son: Reflections on the New Year’

Why do so many people celebrate, with great enthusiasm, New Year’s Day? Perhaps, they celebrate what New Year’s Day has come to represent. Is Jan. 2 really much different than Jan. 1? As Solomon observed, “there is nothing new under the sun.”

New Year’s Day is the day when many people recognize that the past has truly passed. The old things have passed away and are gone. The new has come and is here. New Year’s Day speaks of freedom from old cares and forgiveness of old wrongs. It speaks too of a brighter tomorrow. With New Year’s Day, hope springs eternal.

New Year’s Day is a subtle reminder of the Lord, who makes everything new. He creates new heavens and a new earth. He fashions a New Jerusalem and with her makes a new covenant. He calls her by a new name. He places within her a new heart and new spirit. He puts a new song in her mouth.

In Christ, one experiences new birth, new life. Each person in Christ becomes a new creation. The old is gone and the new is here.

Christ makes all things new, inside (wine) and outside (skins). He continues to declare, “I am making everything new!”

Today is the day of salvation. Jesus provides salvation and transformation to all who accept his gospel invitation. Come to Jesus and find that everything is new under the son!

Ken Haskins is pastor of First Christian Church in Carson City.