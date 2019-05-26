Faith & Insight: Family likeness

This last weekend, my wife Peggy and I took our 9-year-old granddaughter Zoe camping with us to the Twin Lakes area. The weather was beautiful but the fish were nowhere to be found. Saturday afternoon while we were sitting around the campsite talking and joking around, Zoe looked at me and said, “You remind me a lot of my dad.”

From her perspective it made perfect sense. It’s usually said, “like father – like son,” but in her observation she saw a family resemblance of her dad in me.

Family likeness is not only true in the natural, but should also be true in the family of God. When we come to have faith in Jesus Christ and are born-again, the transformation process begins.

The Apostle Paul speaks about this transformation reality a number of times in his writings:

“And the Lord – who is the Holy Spirit – makes us more and more like Jesus as we are changed into his glorious image.” – 2Corinthians 3:18

Also in his letter to the Romans he writes, “God shapes the lives of those who love him along the same lines as the life of his son.” – Romans 8:29

And in the letter to the Galatians, “All of you who were baptized ‘into’ Christ have put on the family likeness of Christ.” – Galatians 3:27

May we all continuously yield and cooperate with the wonderful shaping work of God in our lives, to become more and more like Jesus, day by day.

One more grandchild story… we still smile and laugh when we think about Aaron, then 4 years old. We were sitting around the dinner table one evening, he looked at me with a quizzical look on his face and asked, “So, how long have you known my dad?”

Blessings.

Louis J. Locke is founding pastor of Fountainhead Foursquare Church, Carson City. http://www.ffccarson.org.