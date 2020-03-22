Faith & Insight: Fear and faith

There are seasons and times when human hearts are failing them from fear.

(Luke 2:26 in the Holy Bible)

One of my favorite stories is when the follower of Jesus, Peter, steps out of the boat to walk on water toward Jesus. He is walking and then looks down, taking his eyes off Jesus, and starts sinking. Jesus picks him up from the water and says, “Why are you fearful, oh you of little faith?” (Mat. 8:26)

God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and a sound mind. (2 Tim. 1:7)

Some are feeling fearful now, especially with the efforts by various sources to make people fearful. So let’s talk about a few things about fear and faith.

The Bible has much to say about fear and faith. You can see references by both by looking at the back of many Bibles or in a concordance.

Love casts out fear. (1 John 4:18)

There is another kind of fear and that is to fear God and give him glory. In Matthew, Chapter 28 Jesus says to fear him who can destroy body and soul and to not fear those who can kill the body. So faith in him is the key.

Faith without works is dead. (James 2:14). The book of Revelation in Chapter 14 talks about how those of faith will have their works follow them.

This season I pray you will have an increase in faith and overcome by the blood of the lamb who died and rose again for you, Jesus.