Faith & Insight: ‘For his mercy endures for ever’

“O give thanks unto the Lord; for he is good: for his mercy endures for ever.”

– Psalms 136:1

For several years now, I try to daily read and pray one of the Psalms. The Psalms cover all the highs and lows, the ins and outs, the ups and downs, and the joys and sorrows of the human experience. There seems to always be something that catches my attention.

The other day I was going through Psalm 136. Although I have read it scores of times, it caught me by surprise this time! Each of the 26 verses ends with the same words: “for his mercy endures for ever.”

The writer describes God’s wonderful creation, his actions throughout ancient history, and his personal, day to day care for his people. Each event is explained by the fact that “his mercy endures for ever.”

Friends, that’s who God is! Everything about him is summed up by his forever mercy, care, and love!

It would benefit us greatly, when we go through things that we don’t understand or appreciate, to try to interpret it through his wonderful, yet incomprehensible love for us!

“O give thanks unto the God of heaven: for his mercy endures for ever.”

Father in heaven, I don’t understand, but you do. And, Lord, you love me. So, I thank you. Please give me strength. Amen.

Bruce Henderson is minister at Airport Road Church of Christ in Carson City. http://www.carsoncitychurchofchrist.com