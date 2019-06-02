Faith & Insight: Garment of praise

Published Caption: None



Grace, kindness and goodness.

These are some of the most pleasant sounding and amazing words in the English language. They’re even more amazing when we understand them as Christian terms.

What a delight it is to walk in each one of these because of the great gift of salvation as found in Lord Jesus Christ through repentance and obedience.

Grace being the unmerited favor of God as seen in Jesus Christ. Kindness as we read in the Scriptures, “His kindness leads us to repentance.” Goodness has found in the instructional guidance of a shepherd’s rod, “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life.”

As Christians, we are the blessed recipients of these three words, which are just three amongst many of the manifold blessings of God.

These blessings aren’t just something we received to enjoy solely, but are to be shared and given out graciously and generously.

Jesus said, “You call me teacher and Lord, and you say well, for so I am. If I then, your Lord and teacher, have washed your feet, you also ought to wash one another’s feet. For I have given you an example, that you should do as I have done to you. Most assuredly, I say to you, a servant is not greater than his master, nor is he who is sent greater than he who sent him. If you know these things, blessed are you if you do them.”

Don’t miss the point, it’s not about the feet! It’s about the doing!! The Lord said, “you should do as I have done to you.” It’s about the example.

The doing: It must be done with a sincere gracious heart. The heart of kindness and goodness. When we are kind, it puts others at ease. It must be with a heart that would shrink back from causing anybody pain. We should be concerned about causing pain or hurt or confusion. Are you as concerned with other people’s hearts as you want them to be concerned with yours? There are times when our words might cause pain, but if they’re truly from the heart of kindness resulting to better another one’s walk with Christ and are led by the Lord, He’ll see to the outcome. The truth must be shared in love. If our words are said and done for self-gain or promotion, they’re not acts of kindness.

“Therefore, as the elect of God, holy and beloved, put on tender mercies, kindness, humility, meekness, longsuffering; bearing with one another, and forgiving one another, if anyone has a complaint against another; even as Christ forgave you, you also must do. But above all these things put on love, which is the bond of perfection. And let the peace of God rule in your hearts, to which you were called in one body; and be thankful. Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom, teaching and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with praise in your hearts to the Lord. And whatever you do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the father through him.”

The garment of Christ!

It’s not a cloaking device, it’s a declaration of Heaven’s grace.

Blessing of the Lord to you.

Pat Propster is pastor of Calvary Chapel Carson City