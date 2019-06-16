Faith & Insight: Happy Father’s Day, by Mark Cyr

Sunday is Father’s Day, and I am really looking forward to getting together with my kids. I remember Father’s Day as a kid often involved waiting for my dad to get home from work and having a big dinner.

My dad worked a lot. He was an entrepreneur and had several different businesses as I was growing up. We were not a Christian family and we never went to church, so Sunday was normally a work day.

Dad could be very hard on us kids and had high expectations on us. He suffered from alcoholism most of his life. He was diagnosed as bipolar late in his life. Looking back, that explains a lot.

While my dad and I did not get along much, he taught me some valuable lessons. He taught me to work hard for what I want.

“If it’s worth doing, it’s worth doing right,” is something I heard more than once.

“There is nothing free in this world,” is another bit of wisdom he often shared.

Dad was not afraid of doing the work that needed to get done and he provided well for us.

I took my kids to visit my mom and dad after they retired in Fallon and spent a few days with them. Dad and I got in an argument and I left very mad at him. It had to do with my faith in Christ, which he often mocked. A few days later I wrote him a letter about how important Christ is to me and my kids. I talked about the hope I have in Christ and the forgiveness he offers us. Dad called me a few days later, crying and apologizing. It was the first time he showed that kind of emotion to me.

It wasn’t long after this that my brother called me to tell me Dad was in the hospital. It was just a couple days before he passed that dad received Christ as his savior in the hospital. I miss my dad, but I know I will see him again.

I dedicate this little composition to my dad, Eugene Henry Cyr, 1935 to 2001. Happy Father’s Day, Dad, looking forward to seeing you soon.

Then he said, “Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom.” Jesus answered him, “Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise” Luke 23:42-43.

Captain Mark Cyr is pastor of the Salvation Army, 911 E. Second St., Carson City, Nev. 89701. For information, go to carsoncity.salvationarmy.org.