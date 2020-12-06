Faith & Insight: Head for higher ground

In order for a person to gain a perspective of the full truth of an issue, we must seek God’s vantage point; we must head for higher ground.

It goes without saying that this year has exceeded our imagination relative to trials, tribulations and tragedy. But God remains fully in command and control of our world and our lives yesterday, today, tomorrow and forever (see Revelation 1:8). And yes, God is growing us in the midst of this chaotic season.

For me, the most disconcerting observation of late has been the low point that we as society have fallen to in our disrespect for others who do not share a belief or viewpoint.

Did you ever play dodgeball when you were in middle school; regardless of previous alliances, we would become ruthless in our goal to decimate the opposing team, even to the end of sacrificing our own teammates… ruthlessness in a quest for dominance and entitlement. It seems to me that everyone lost!

In terms of practical guidance, on the subject of following the teachings of our lord Jesus Christ, I’m very fond of the lessons (inerrant scripture) in the Bible books of James, Peter and John.

In the Gospel of John ( 13:34-35) Jesus speaks to his disciples saying “A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another; as I have loved you, that you also love one another. By this all will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another.”

This is an all-inclusive command to his disciples (and us); there is no hint of bias or discrimination. Just as darkness cannot hold back light, hate cannot abide in a heart where love is present. The books of James, Peter and John guide us well as to our thoughts and prayers… check ‘em out… again.

The time is now to repent of our pride, fears, self-entitlement, biases and ruthlessness. It is time that we seek God’s character, his righteousness, to seek his rest and his peace for our souls.

Figuratively speaking, Jesus implores us all to “head for higher ground” (to follow him to the mountain); to which we can each experience the beauty of the “fruits of the spirit” as written in Galatians chapter 5.

May God’s peace be with you.

Roy Slate is a retired pastor.