Faith & Insight: His heritage

“Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb” (Psalm 127).

Like every blessing that God bestows upon us, we are obliged to honor him with our best efforts of glorifying God with that gift. There is likely no more incredible blessing than his gift of a child, regardless of how the child comes to our family or church.

A child is like a seed that God has planted to grow and then fulfill his purpose in the kingdom. Our charge is to actively (day by day) honor God’s will by leading our kids toward knowing Jesus and the lifegiving truth of the cross. In other words, we are to cultivate our children in the ways of our Lord.

Although Sunday school teaching is imperative, this is only about 1/168th of time in a week. Regular infusion of Jesus in a child’s home life is crucial through Bible stories, praying together, overt worship and the modeling of a parents own Christian walk.

Matthew 19:14 quotes Jesus telling his disciples this: “Let the children come to me; do not hinder them for to such belongs the kingdom of God.”

Our children are God’s heritage to us, our duty as servants to him is to cultivate the minds of our children to have hearts for the Lord.

May the Lord bless you and keep you!

Roy Slate is pastor of Prodigal Church.