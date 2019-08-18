Faith & Insight: Holy Anointing Oil, Batman!

Bible thought: “For you are a holy people to the Lord your God, and the Lord has chosen you to be a people for his own possession out of all the peoples who are on the face of the earth.” (Deuteronomy 14:2, NASB)

Did you realize that in the 1960s television show “Batman,” Robin used the word “holy” 359 times? From “holy agility” and “holy jigsaw puzzles” to “holy Zorro,” the exclamation is everywhere!

That same word is used 583 times in my Bible. In the New Testament, Peter quotes God from three passages in Leviticus: “Be holy, because I am holy” (1 Peter 1:16). But what does it mean?

In Exodus 30:22-33, we see the perfect illustration of what it means to be holy. In the midst of all the rules and regulations concerning the rites and ceremonies of the tabernacle, God gives specific instructions concerning the holy anointing oil. In addition to the special recipe, he gives instructions for the specific uses of this ointment. God makes it clear that there is to be none other like it and used for no other purpose: “This shall be a holy anointing oil to me throughout your generations.”

To be God’s holy people means that we, too, are completely dedicated and set apart for God’s purposes. We are his unique possession as a people!

“I am mine no more, I am mine no more;

I’ve been bought with blood,

I am mine no more” (traditional hymn).

Heavenly father, help us to always live in a way that shows that we belong to you and live for you. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

Bruce Henderson is pastor of Airport Road Church of Christ.