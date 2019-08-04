Faith & Insight: Like a Rhinestone Cowboy

I love classic country music. It brings back memories of long family trips when I was a kid. My mom and dad would listen to the country station and of course we kids would listen as well. It was not like today where everyone has headphones and is in their own little world. So occasionally I’ll listen to country music just to get those memories. I was listening to Glen Campbell’s The Rhinestone Cowboy the other day and thought how well it reveals human nature.

The Rhinestone Cowboy wants to be “riding out on a horse in a star-spangled rodeo… where all the lights are shining on him.” He wants everyone to look at him and see him as the most important cowboy. He even says that he will have to make a “load of compromisin’” to get there.

Humanity was created looking to God, but falling into sin, we fell away from God and turned to our self. Just like the Rhinestone Cowboy it has become natural for us to only look to our own desires.

As Christians this nature changes. Through the power of the holy spirit God changes our nature and we become less self-centered and more God centered. We start looking less to what fame or fortune will provide and more to how can I please God and have a bigger desire to help others.

I love Glen Campbell and the Rhinestone Cowboy, but I thank God that he has rescued me from the self-centered life I lived before he saved me. Fame and fortune will never satisfy and there is nothing worth “compromisin’,” but Jesus will. Don’t be a Rhinestone Cowboy, be a follower of Christ and you will find yourself right where you should be.

For we know that our old self was crucified with him so that the body ruled by sin might be done away with, that we should no longer be slaves to sin— because anyone who has died has been set free from sin. Romans 6:6-7

Capt. Mark Cyr is pastor of The Salvation Army, 911 E. Second St. Carson City. For information go to carsoncity.salvationarmy.org.