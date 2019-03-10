Faith & Insight: ‘Love one another as I have loved you’

D.L. Moody tells a story:

"Show me a church where there is love, and I will show you a church that is a power in the community. In Chicago a few years ago a little boy attended a Sunday school I know of. When his parents moved to another part of the city the little fellow still attended the same Sunday school, although it meant a long, tiresome walk each way. A friend asked him why he went so far, and told him that there were plenty of others just as good nearer his home.

"They may be as good for others, but not for me," was his reply.

"Why not?" she asked.

"Because they love a fellow over there," he replied.

"If the world believed that we loved them, there would be fewer empty churches and a smaller proportion of our population who never darken a church door. Let love replace duty in our church relations, and the world will soon be evangelized." (Moody's Anecdotes, Page 71-72)

A healthy church team: Caring.

Coach Vince Lombardi on what it takes to make a winning team: Many leaders know the fundamentals and disciplines of the game but lack a third element to winning. You can play together as a team, but you've got to care for one another, love each other. You have to be thinking about the other guy, not just yourself himself.

Test question: "Do I consider the feelings of the other person by evaluating, How I say, what I say, when I say, where I say, why I say, what I say, before saying it?" If and when you will make all the difference in the outcome.

You might be able to say you care with a correction rod, but you can never be able to say you care with a whip.

Make the difference:

Healthy churches take Jesus' command seriously.

John 13:34-35: "A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another; as I have loved you, that you also love one another. 35: "By this all will know that you are My disciples, if you have love for one another."

Do you think the world thinks we love each other?

How we treat others:

Authority, rank, knowledge are dangerous weapons to those who wield them without grace, but tools of guidance to those who lead by example and love.

During the American Revolution, a man in civilian clothes rode past a group of soldiers repairing a small defensive barrier. Their leader was shouting instructions but making no attempt to help them. Asked why by the rider, he retorted with great dignity, "Sir, I am a corporal!"

The stranger apologized, dismounted and proceeded to help the exhausted soldiers. The job done, he turned to the corporal and said, "Mr. Corporal, next time you have a job like this and not enough men to do it, go to your Commander-in-Chief and I will come and help you again."

It was none other than George Washington.

That is the kind of love, care and helps that Jesus examples. He commanded us to "Love one another as I have loved you" (as Jesus).

Beloved, love one another.

See 1 John 4:7-8.

Blessings, Pastor Pat

Calvary Chapel Carson City