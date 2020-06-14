Faith & Insight: Now is the time to pray

Psalm 60 is very unique chapter in the Bible. Many consider it a part of the history of David as recorded in 2 Samuel 8 and 10 and in 1 Chronicles 18 and 19. Biblical history tells us then, that while David was away at war in the Northern Israel, the Edomites attacked Israel in the south and brought great damage to the land.

This psalm must have been written shortly after that — for in the first five verses it captures that tension of abandonment and trouble. It shifts toward encouragement in verses 6 to 8 as it records a triumphant message of hope. And, then verse 9 through 12 show us how David passionately prayed that the Lord would honor his word and give his beloved victory over their enemies, and the Lord answered as verse 12 said: “With God we will gain the victory, and he will trample down our enemies.”

In the problem David faced, he knew that a great evil and pain was inflicted upon the people of God, but he knew that God would be faithful to help him overcome it.

As we look at the world around us today. We see great pain and hurt all around us. The enemy of our souls has brought confusion, hate, and frustration to the forefront and the damage has been inflicted upon our communities.

When you look at what is happening all around us, it is clear that the world needs to fully know that God is both loving and powerful. Church, you need to know that he has power enough to defeat Satan and his demons. That is the real battle ragging all around us. A political party and economic reform cannot bring the victory and hope that is truly needed among us today.

Yes, the spiritual battle is all around us. Our lives as Christ followers need to convey hope to those around us, even when we are worried and frustrated, and even in our lack of resources. Romans 15:30 says: “Dear brothers and sisters, I urge you in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ to join in my struggle by praying to God for me. Do this because of your love for me, given to you by the holy spirit.”

Too often we view prayer as a time for comfort, reflection, or making our requests known to God. But here Paul urges believers to join in his struggle by means of prayer. Prayer is also a weapon in all believers’ armor as we intercede for others who join in the fight against Satan. Do your prayers reflect that urgency?

With God, we can gain victory. Pastor Jim Lo wrote in a devotional to “be aware of Satan’s power, but rely on Christ’s power to help you overcome it.” We may be able to see work and “power” of Satan at play in the hate and division among our people today, but church, we have also seen how the power of the resurrection can set people free from their bondage.

We need to understand the existence of evil, but we need not fear it, for the resurrection power of Christ can protect us! May we pray boldly and in faith, trust God to do what only he can do — for you, me and our community.

Nick Emery is lead pastor at Hope Crossing Community Church.