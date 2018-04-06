Faith & Insight: Perfect time for spiritual spring cleaning

As we come away from the celebration of the resurrection of our King Jesus — what's next? Christ preformed a mighty miracle in order to make a mighty change in you! Jesus didn't live and lay down his life, he didn't rise again to defeat sin and death just for us to celebrate it one day of the year.

We become consumed by the world around us, every bit of us filled with duties and distractions that too often clutter our lives and leave us with no room for the living, resurrected savior.

Our eyes begin to lose their focus, so wherever you find yourself today, it's the perfect day for a little spring cleaning.

Jesus so desires to be welcomed into every part of our lives. He's willing and able to step in and assist us in our cleansing, we simply have to allow him. Our lives should be determined to know Jesus, to serve Jesus, to give room for Jesus. The life of Paul is a prime example for us to look at. Before his conversion, Paul (Saul) on his way to Damascus was cluttered, absolutely filled to the brim with the world, self-centeredness, and hatred, no room for Jesus. He was blind to the Lord spiritually, so the Lord made him blind to the world physically.

Oswald Chambers says this regarding the life of Paul: "When Paul received his sight, he also received spiritual insight into the Person of Jesus Christ. His entire life and preaching from that point on were totally consumed with nothing but Jesus Christ — 'For I determined not to know anything among you except Jesus Christ and Him crucified' (1 Corinthians 2:2)".

I encourage you, as I encourage myself, to let that be us. Allow the Lord into every aspect of your life. Allow him to search you, to know you, to free you and to cleanse you from the distractions built up around your heart and the duties that have blinded you from fully and truly serving him.

Lord, may you breathe afresh in us, and may our spring cleaning bring about a life consumed with nothing but Jesus Christ.

Charlie Colleton is college/youth ministries director at Calvary Chapel Carson City, http://www.cccarson.com.